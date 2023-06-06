BHZ Capital Management LP Sells 1,323 Shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP)

BHZ Capital Management LP lowered its stake in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,742 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.60% of BCB Bancorp worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCBP. State Street Corp boosted its stake in BCB Bancorp by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 106,074 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 309.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 124,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 94,211 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 949,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,979,000 after acquiring an additional 65,201 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of BCB Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $770,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCB Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $588,000. Institutional investors own 39.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BCBP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on BCB Bancorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded BCB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BCB Bancorp Price Performance

In related news, insider David Roque Garcia purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $27,760.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,640. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Mark D. Hogan purchased 5,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.38 per share, with a total value of $58,231.46. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 570,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,489,012.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider David Roque Garcia purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.88 per share, for a total transaction of $27,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $41,640. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 30,221 shares of company stock valued at $363,719 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BCBP traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.70. 19,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,467. The company has a market capitalization of $197.03 million, a P/E ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $20.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.33.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $25.81 million for the quarter. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 17.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

BCB Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 25.70%.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Bayonne, NJ.

