BHZ Capital Management LP Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK)

BHZ Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,520 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings in CF Bankshares were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CF Bankshares by 15.1% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 252,105 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 33,015 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of CF Bankshares by 92.4% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 173,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 83,333 shares during the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CF Bankshares by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 149,830 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 20,714 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CF Bankshares by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,569 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Bankshares by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 74,871 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 30,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

CF Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of CF Bankshares stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,054. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.84. The stock has a market cap of $82.15 million, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. CF Bankshares Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.04 and a 1-year high of $23.95.

CF Bankshares Increases Dividend

CF Bankshares Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from CF Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.66%.

CF Bankshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company which is engaged in the provision of business banking products and services. Its products and services include commercial loans and leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services. The company was founded in September 1998 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

