BHZ Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK)

BHZ Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,460 shares during the quarter. OP Bancorp accounts for 1.7% of BHZ Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. BHZ Capital Management LP owned about 2.24% of OP Bancorp worth $3,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of OP Bancorp by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in OP Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 141,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in OP Bancorp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 23,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in OP Bancorp by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 102,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 19,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in OP Bancorp by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 275,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 24,496 shares during the last quarter. 48.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ OPBK traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.60. 4,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,011. OP Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.98 million, a PE ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.21.

OP Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OPBK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.19 million for the quarter. OP Bancorp had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 18.67%. As a group, equities analysts expect that OP Bancorp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. OP Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.08%.

In other OP Bancorp news, Director Brian Choi bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.37 per share, with a total value of $77,775.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,266,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,128,627.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Soo Hun Jung acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.24 per share, with a total value of $27,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 235,468 shares in the company, valued at $2,175,724.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Choi acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.37 per share, for a total transaction of $77,775.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,266,020 shares in the company, valued at $13,128,627.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $326,445. Company insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

