BHZ Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Position in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

BHZ Capital Management LP reduced its position in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Sierra Bancorp accounts for about 1.3% of BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings in Sierra Bancorp were worth $2,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 63,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 14,206 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sierra Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Sierra Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the period. 52.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BSRR shares. TheStreet cut Sierra Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sierra Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised Sierra Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Sierra Bancorp Trading Up 3.4 %

BSRR traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.09. 27,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,215. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Sierra Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $22.99.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.06). Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $44.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.45 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sierra Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

About Sierra Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Sierra Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the business of holding the stock of the Bank of the Sierra and its subsidiaries. The firm is also involved in the provision of specialized lending services through a dedicated agricultural credit office. Its loan portfolio includes agricultural, commercial, consumer, real estate, construction, and mortgage.

Featured Stories

