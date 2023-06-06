BHZ Capital Management LP Boosts Stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,913 shares during the quarter. Hilltop accounts for about 2.2% of BHZ Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. BHZ Capital Management LP owned about 0.26% of Hilltop worth $4,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Hilltop by 1,330.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Hilltop in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Hilltop by 29.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Hilltop by 16.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Hilltop by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Hilltop news, Director W Robert Nichols III sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $46,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,690. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HTH stock traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.34. 125,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,260. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.18 and a fifty-two week high of $34.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.62. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.05.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. Hilltop had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $353.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.78%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

