Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 9,347 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 316,459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,347 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $122,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirova increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirova now owns 2,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $551.00 to $559.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $547.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $506.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $511.00 to $518.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $495.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $530.33.

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,622,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.15, for a total value of $6,995,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,558 shares in the company, valued at $21,826,287.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 2,147 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $1,180,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,622,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,569 shares of company stock valued at $16,256,660. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $557.01. The stock had a trading volume of 289,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,601. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $477.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $441.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.49 billion, a PE ratio of 284.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.00 and a 12 month high of $563.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows.

