Bessemer Group Inc. Has $81.85 Million Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 822,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,165 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $81,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,654,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,715,345,000 after acquiring an additional 168,175 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Prudential Financial by 6.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,353,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,839,000 after buying an additional 356,957 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Prudential Financial by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,291,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,307,000 after buying an additional 43,016 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Prudential Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,247,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,753,000 after buying an additional 103,853 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Prudential Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,840,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,698,000 after buying an additional 70,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Prudential Financial stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $84.08. 250,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,284,506. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 923.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.39. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $75.37 and a one year high of $110.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.36). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 5,555.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRU. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.83.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Featured Stories

