Bessemer Group Inc. Has $137.80 Million Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,202,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,250 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.24% of Truist Financial worth $137,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 27,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 20,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 42,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 49,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on TFC. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Sunday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.56.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

Truist Financial Price Performance

In related news, Director Charles A. Patton bought 3,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,692. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Charles A. Patton acquired 3,668 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,692. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.82. 1,638,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,052,691. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $53.34. The company has a market cap of $43.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.57.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Truist Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.