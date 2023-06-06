Bessemer Group Inc. Has $111.84 Million Stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 683,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,347 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 1.57% of WEX worth $111,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WEX. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in WEX by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of WEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,782,000. 98.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of WEX from $193.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of WEX from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WEX in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of WEX from $222.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of WEX from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.56.

WEX Trading Up 2.0 %

Insider Activity

WEX stock traded up $3.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $177.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $177.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.13. WEX Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $204.05.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $165,339.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,152.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $165,339.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 512 shares in the company, valued at $90,152.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.79, for a total transaction of $184,569.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,742.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About WEX

(Get Rating)

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Featured Articles

