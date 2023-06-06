Bessemer Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 281,987 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 60,881 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Paycom Software worth $87,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,672,472 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,871,858,000 after purchasing an additional 61,819 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,849,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $610,305,000 after buying an additional 23,413 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 8.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,359,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $470,756,000 after buying an additional 108,505 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,091,975 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $338,274,000 after buying an additional 27,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 930,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $288,713,000 after buying an additional 260,146 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAYC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $417.00 to $399.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Paycom Software from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Paycom Software from $357.00 to $361.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Paycom Software Trading Up 0.8 %

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total transaction of $119,965.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,849. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total transaction of $119,965.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,849. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total value of $297,813.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,562.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PAYC stock traded up $2.60 on Tuesday, hitting $308.53. The stock had a trading volume of 85,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.42. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.82 and a 1 year high of $402.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $287.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $300.28.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $451.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.23 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 20.96%. Analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 28.14%.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

Further Reading

