Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 6,874 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 817,098 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,874 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.30% of Cadence Design Systems worth $131,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 379.6% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 234.2% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 264 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 76,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total value of $15,909,707.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 185,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,885,350.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 37,260 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.88, for a total transaction of $7,447,528.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,133,511.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 76,003 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total value of $15,909,707.99. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 185,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,885,350.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 335,334 shares of company stock worth $69,468,814. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Cadence Design Systems stock traded down $2.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $229.68. The stock had a trading volume of 200,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,454. The company has a 50-day moving average of $212.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $62.63 billion, a PE ratio of 74.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.06. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.76 and a fifty-two week high of $239.00.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 23.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on CDNS shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.80.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

