Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 4,313 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 237,165 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $69,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Providence First Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 3,430 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,960,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,015 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $55,442,000 after buying an additional 59,689 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Seeyond now owns 9,362 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,761,000 after buying an additional 4,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 525,229 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $154,880,000 after buying an additional 167,707 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 2,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.39, for a total transaction of $944,520.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,796 shares of company stock valued at $22,305,805. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $291.00 to $331.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.72.

NFLX stock traded down $3.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $400.45. 1,592,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,313,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $164.28 and a one year high of $413.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.02 billion, a PE ratio of 43.07, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $345.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $328.44.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

