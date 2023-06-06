Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 1,983 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $147,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DE. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $337,686,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,668,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,686,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,198,000 after purchasing an additional 234,811 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,093,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,376,906,000 after purchasing an additional 208,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 185.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 268,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,427,000 after purchasing an additional 174,097 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on DE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $520.00 to $492.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $440.00 to $392.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $505.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $442.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Deere & Company Stock Up 1.4 %

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $5.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $368.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,463. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $377.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $406.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $448.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 31.91 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Further Reading

