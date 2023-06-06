BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Trading Down 3.1%

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $212.34 and last traded at $215.03. 16,488 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 212,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $221.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on BGNE. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of BeiGene from $230.10 to $263.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of BeiGene from $325.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of BeiGene from $213.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BeiGene in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of BeiGene in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BeiGene has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.16.

BeiGene Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $241.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 0.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BeiGene ( NASDAQ:BGNE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($3.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.66) by $0.32. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 123.48% and a negative return on equity of 41.58%. The firm had revenue of $447.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($4.24) earnings per share. BeiGene’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BeiGene news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 67,635 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.03, for a total transaction of $15,287,539.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 67,635 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.03, for a total transaction of $15,287,539.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 7,000 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.72, for a total value of $1,776,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of BeiGene

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGNE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in BeiGene by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BeiGene by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BeiGene by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BeiGene by 18.7% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BeiGene by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 51.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BeiGene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BeiGene Ltd. is a global, science-driven biotechnology company focused on developing innovative and affordable medicines to improve treatment outcomes and access for patients worldwide. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in George Town, KY.

Featured Stories

