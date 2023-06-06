Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Hits New 12-Month High at $22.15

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.15 and last traded at $22.15, with a volume of 110011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.26.

BZH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Beazer Homes USA from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Beazer Homes USA from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.71 and its 200 day moving average is $15.85. The company has a current ratio of 16.37, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $702.24 million, a P/E ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 2.17.

Beazer Homes USA ( NYSE:BZH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.29. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $543.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BZH. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the first quarter worth $1,218,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Beazer Homes USA by 59.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 12,101 shares in the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the first quarter worth $21,323,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Beazer Homes USA by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 717,693 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,397,000 after acquiring an additional 24,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Beazer Homes USA by 8.0% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 60,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

