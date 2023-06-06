Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Hits New 52-Week High at $68.75

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $68.75 and last traded at $68.55, with a volume of 79767 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Zelman & Associates cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Beacon Roofing Supply Trading Up 3.9 %

The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.92.

Insider Activity at Beacon Roofing Supply

Institutional Trading of Beacon Roofing Supply

In other news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $92,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,183 shares in the company, valued at $3,591,054.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $92,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,591,054.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 99,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.07 per share, with a total value of $5,999,791.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 15,171,964 shares in the company, valued at $911,379,877.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BECN. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

