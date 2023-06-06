Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Shares Acquired by BHZ Capital Management LP

BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,739 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.96% of Bank of the James Financial Group worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 146.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 185,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,526 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 40.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 125,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 36,564 shares in the last quarter. 25.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet cut Bank of the James Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

BOTJ stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.90. The stock had a trading volume of 199 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,944. Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.12 and a 1-year high of $14.23. The company has a market capitalization of $40.67 million, a P/E ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.42.

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.69 million for the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 17.27%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of the James Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.02%.

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the Community Banking, and Mortgage Banking segments. The Community Banking segment includes Bank of the James which provides loans, deposits, investments and insurance to retail and commercial customers throughout the bank’s market areas.

