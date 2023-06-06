Bank of America Cuts Macy’s (NYSE:M) Price Target to $13.00

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Macy’s from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Macy’s from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Macy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.45.

Get Macy's alerts:

Macy’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $15.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 3.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.22. Macy’s has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $25.12.

Macy’s Cuts Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 17.51%.

Institutional Trading of Macy’s

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 267.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.