Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Montchanin Asset Management LLC

Montchanin Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,850 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up about 1.9% of Montchanin Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Montchanin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 6,772.7% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 1,491.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.77.

Bank of America Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.18. The stock had a trading volume of 33,030,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,771,504. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.41 and its 200-day moving average is $31.82. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $38.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $232.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

