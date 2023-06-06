Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Sell” from Brokerages

Shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.00.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Banco Santander (Brasil) in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Banco Santander (Brasil) alerts:

Banco Santander (Brasil) Price Performance

Banco Santander (Brasil) stock opened at $6.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Banco Santander has a twelve month low of $4.76 and a twelve month high of $6.80.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a $0.0816 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 12,833.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. AlphaQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Santander (Brasil)

(Get Rating)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking segments. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.