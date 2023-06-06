Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Trading Up 4.5%

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) was up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.88 and last traded at $4.88. Approximately 69,822 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 676,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

Banco BBVA Argentina Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Banco BBVA Argentina ( NYSE:BBAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $784.48 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 9.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 980,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 80,572 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 532,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 17,580 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 405,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 169,620 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina during the first quarter worth about $976,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 376.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 256,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 202,934 shares during the period. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco BBVA Argentina

Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (CIB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products.

