Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Stake Reduced by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) by 46.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bally’s were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Bally’s by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,265,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,530,000 after acquiring an additional 66,840 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Bally’s by 379.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 18,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 14,988 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bally’s by 4.7% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 11,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Bally’s by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 83,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s in the fourth quarter valued at $273,000. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BALY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Bally’s from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Bally’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Bally’s from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Bally’s from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Bally’s from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bally’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.63.

Bally’s stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.72. The stock had a trading volume of 93,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,698. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.17. Bally’s Co. has a 12 month low of $13.09 and a 12 month high of $27.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.43). Bally’s had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $598.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.49 million. On average, research analysts expect that Bally’s Co. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino, Hard Rock, Biloxi, Tiverton, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras, Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport. The company was founded on March 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Providence, RI.

