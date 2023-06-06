Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 77,198 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 604,815 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 77,198 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 0.7% of Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Costco Wholesale worth $276,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.6% in the third quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 817 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 105.5% in the third quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management now owns 41,525 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $19,611,000 after purchasing an additional 21,319 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,748 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,276,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on COST shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $568.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $548.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.8 %

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,252,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COST stock traded down $4.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $514.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 547,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,451. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $497.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $492.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.17, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $443.20 and a 52-week high of $564.75.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.22%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

