Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 158,288 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 569,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 158,288 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $136,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,015,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.5% in the third quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 35,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $4.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $227.25. 1,532,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,285,165. The firm has a market cap of $117.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.06. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $266.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 35.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.83.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

