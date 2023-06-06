Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 481,917 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,629,659 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 481,917 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 2.2% of Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.26% of Home Depot worth $830,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HD. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.25.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $1.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $294.84. 999,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,055,849. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $291.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

