Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 75.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,144,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,787,634 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.61% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $100,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 508,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,340,000 after buying an additional 8,138 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 41,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 7,533 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 129.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 26,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 15,030 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,203,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,495,000 after buying an additional 95,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayshore Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Bayshore Asset Management LLC now owns 1,258,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,550,000 after buying an additional 53,203 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.18. The stock had a trading volume of 409,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,618. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.27. The stock has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $21.99 and a 12 month high of $26.69.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

