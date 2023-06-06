Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $529.75 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,493,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 74,727 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Baird Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.02% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $529,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. NCM Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 21,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWD traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.81. 610,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,928,596. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $162.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

