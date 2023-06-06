Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $390.37 Million Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,249,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,537,417 shares during the quarter. Fastenal comprises approximately 1.0% of Baird Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $390,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 956,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,246,000 after buying an additional 33,245 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 32,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Apriem Advisors bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth about $376,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 100,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 50,119 shares in the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.14.

Fastenal Stock Down 2.4 %

FAST stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.99. 2,480,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,199,923. The stock has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $43.73 and a fifty-two week high of $56.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.81.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.79%.

Fastenal Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.