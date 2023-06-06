Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $106.68 Million Stock Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 467,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $106,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in IDEX by 120.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in IDEX during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in IDEX during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Covington Capital Management grew its position in IDEX by 120.7% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in IDEX during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IEX traded up $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $206.42. The stock had a trading volume of 103,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,090. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $172.18 and a 52 week high of $246.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $212.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00.

IDEX Increases Dividend

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.07. IDEX had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The company had revenue of $845.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This is a boost from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. IDEX’s payout ratio is 31.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on IEX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of IDEX from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of IDEX from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of IDEX from $227.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.17.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Further Reading

