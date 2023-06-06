Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 719,848 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,827,239 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 719,848 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for about 0.8% of Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.33% of TJX Companies worth $304,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,650 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 199.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 26,207 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 17,445 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,336 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 144.8% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,326 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 4,925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,579,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,061,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.55 and a 12-month high of $83.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.62. The firm has a market cap of $91.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.92%.

TJX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.40.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

