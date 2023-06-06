Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 21,917 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 595,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,917 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $228,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $436,000. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 51,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 88,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 58.0% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 525,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,417,000 after purchasing an additional 192,750 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $429.64. 1,463,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,037,444. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $414.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $404.07. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $434.03. The stock has a market cap of $319.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

