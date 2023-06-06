Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 1,620,838 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) by 91.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,399,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,620,838 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.07% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $196,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,561,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598,031 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,536,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,952,000 after acquiring an additional 269,043 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,149,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,734,000 after acquiring an additional 881,447 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,299,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,927,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,877 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VGSH traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $57.93. 736,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,558,356. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.37 and a 200-day moving average of $58.26. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.31 and a 52 week high of $59.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1523 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

