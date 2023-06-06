Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 413.40 ($5.14).

A number of research firms have commented on BAB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 460 ($5.72) target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 382 ($4.75) target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

Babcock International Group Trading Up 1.1 %

LON:BAB opened at GBX 312.60 ($3.89) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 331.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 308.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 304.91. Babcock International Group has a 52 week low of GBX 262.20 ($3.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 371.40 ($4.62). The company has a market cap of £1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 1,111.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.39.

About Babcock International Group

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

