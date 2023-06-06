Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Hits New 1-Year High at $12.14

Shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.14 and last traded at $12.13, with a volume of 928572 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on AZUL. Raymond James increased their target price on Azul from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. UBS Group raised Azul from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Azul from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $8.60 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised Azul from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $6.90 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.12.

Azul Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.59 and a 200-day moving average of $6.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Azul

Azul ( NYSE:AZUL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $862.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.89 million. Equities analysts forecast that Azul S.A. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Trust grew its holdings in Azul by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 35,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 16,034 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Azul by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,240,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,016,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Azul in the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Azul by 296.8% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,384,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280,010 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Azul by 293.1% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,040,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,441,000 after purchasing an additional 775,936 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

See Also

