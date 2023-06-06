Avalanche (AVAX) Price Reaches $13.86 on Exchanges

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for about $13.86 or 0.00054026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Avalanche has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion and approximately $230.27 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00038863 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00016763 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000227 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00005797 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004143 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 431,108,813 coins and its circulating supply is 344,389,363 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

