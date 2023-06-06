Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $230.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

ADP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. 888 reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Automatic Data Processing from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $237.25.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $216.24 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $196.61 and a 1-year high of $274.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $215.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.80.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,256,000 after buying an additional 6,763,553 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $531,416,000. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 22,163.0% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,740,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 1,732,925 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 902.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,023,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,773,000 after buying an additional 921,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,010,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $733,450,000 after buying an additional 856,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

