Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stake Lessened by West Michigan Advisors LLC

West Michigan Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $2,889,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth $1,591,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $216.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 680,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,029. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $215.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.57. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.61 and a 12 month high of $274.92. The company has a market capitalization of $89.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.80.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.25.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Articles

