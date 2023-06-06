Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Raub Brock Capital Management LP

Raub Brock Capital Management LP reduced its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,257 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises approximately 4.4% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $21,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,921,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 549,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 259,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,006,000 after purchasing an additional 7,584 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 7,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Longbow Finance SA purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $13,520,000. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $217.43. The stock had a trading volume of 478,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.80. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.61 and a 1-year high of $274.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $215.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.57.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.86%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.