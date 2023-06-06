Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Acquired by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Core Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $747,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 70,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 549,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 259,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,006,000 after purchasing an additional 7,584 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of ADP traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $215.89. The stock had a trading volume of 571,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,067. The firm has a market cap of $89.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.57. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $196.61 and a one year high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Further Reading

