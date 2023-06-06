Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) PT Raised to GBX 670

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 610 ($7.58) to GBX 670 ($8.33) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ATDRY. Peel Hunt cut shares of Auto Trader Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Auto Trader Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Auto Trader Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $591.00.

Auto Trader Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATDRY opened at $1.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Auto Trader Group has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $2.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.77.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

