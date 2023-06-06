Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Price Target Raised to GBX 473 at Credit Suisse Group

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 405 ($5.03) to GBX 473 ($5.88) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ATDRY has been the subject of several other research reports. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Auto Trader Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 610 ($7.58) to GBX 670 ($8.33) in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $596.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATDRY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.84. The company had a trading volume of 16,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,497. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.61. Auto Trader Group has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $2.00.

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

