ASOS (LON:ASC) PT Lowered to GBX 940 at Berenberg Bank

ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,000 ($12.43) to GBX 940 ($11.69) in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 160.75% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,050 ($13.05) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 625 ($7.77) target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Liberum Capital upgraded ASOS to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 500 ($6.22) to GBX 470 ($5.84) in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded ASOS to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 780 ($9.70) to GBX 600 ($7.46) in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 839.58 ($10.44).

LON ASC traded up GBX 18.50 ($0.23) on Monday, hitting GBX 360.50 ($4.48). 1,154,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,343. ASOS has a 52-week low of GBX 332 ($4.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,610 ($20.01). The firm has a market capitalization of £360.57 million, a P/E ratio of -173.09, a P/E/G ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 617.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 683.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.85, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.55.

In related news, insider José Antonio Ramos Calamonte acquired 10,000 shares of ASOS stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 418 ($5.20) per share, for a total transaction of £41,800 ($51,964.20). Corporate insiders own 35.49% of the company’s stock.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

