ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Price Target Cut to $93.00

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group began coverage on ASGN in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on ASGN in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on ASGN from $103.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded ASGN from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded ASGN from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $109.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.40.

Shares of NYSE:ASGN opened at $67.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. ASGN has a 12 month low of $63.27 and a 12 month high of $106.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.48. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.66.

ASGN ( NYSE:ASGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. ASGN had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ASGN will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in ASGN by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASGN by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of ASGN by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of ASGN by 16.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ASGN by 23.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the period. 95.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

