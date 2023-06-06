Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) PT Raised to $59.00

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $52.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ARWR. SVB Securities cut shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 10th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a market perform rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $58.08.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $35.00 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $23.09 and a 12 month high of $48.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -24.48 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.07 and its 200 day moving average is $32.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $146.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.48 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 53.83% and a negative return on equity of 33.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 54,928 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $2,149,881.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,761,338 shares in the company, valued at $147,218,769.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $265,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 117,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,811,271.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 54,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $2,149,881.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,761,338 shares in the company, valued at $147,218,769.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,909,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,913,000 after purchasing an additional 89,143 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,746,000. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

