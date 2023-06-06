Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Receives $5.63 Average Target Price from Analysts

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.63.

AMBP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Monday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $6.30 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.80 to $4.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th.

Ardagh Metal Packaging stock opened at $3.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.64. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $7.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.47.

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a return on equity of 38.08% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s payout ratio is 142.86%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 615.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,303 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 2,026.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8,046 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

