Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Trading Down 3.4%

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.13 and last traded at $8.27. 237,631 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,064,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ARQT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a current ratio of 9.93.

Insider Activity at Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 8,500 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $118,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 165,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,316,575.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,830 shares of company stock valued at $235,104. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARQT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $112,000.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.