Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Receives $14.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.67.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABR. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $18.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 12th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $15.50 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William C. Green acquired 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.94 per share, for a total transaction of $54,348.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 138,905 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,430.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director William C. Green acquired 8,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.82 per share, with a total value of $112,508.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,270.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William C. Green acquired 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.94 per share, for a total transaction of $54,348.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 138,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,430.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 37,976 shares of company stock worth $470,856 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. 40.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ABR opened at $13.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 45.47 and a current ratio of 45.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.20. Arbor Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $16.77.

Arbor Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.38%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.67%.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

Featured Articles

