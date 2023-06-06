Aragon (ANT) Trading Down 3.6% Over Last 7 Days

Aragon (ANT) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 6th. Aragon has a total market capitalization of $147.93 million and $11.22 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aragon has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One Aragon token can now be bought for about $3.43 or 0.00013202 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aragon Profile

Aragon was first traded on May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 43,166,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,166,031 tokens. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @aragonproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aragon’s official website is aragon.org. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org.

Buying and Selling Aragon

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon (ANT) is an open-source blockchain platform for decentralized organizations (DAOs). Created by the Aragon Association, it offers tools for creating, managing, and governing DAOs. ANT tokens serve as the native governance token, used for decision-making, voting, paying fees, collateralizing disputes, and trading on exchanges.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

