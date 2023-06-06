Aragon (ANT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $142.24 Million

Aragon (ANT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. During the last seven days, Aragon has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. Aragon has a total market capitalization of $142.24 million and approximately $11.07 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aragon token can now be purchased for about $3.30 or 0.00012792 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aragon Profile

Aragon launched on May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 43,166,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,166,031 tokens. Aragon’s official website is aragon.org. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @aragonproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.org. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aragon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon (ANT) is an open-source blockchain platform for decentralized organizations (DAOs). Created by the Aragon Association, it offers tools for creating, managing, and governing DAOs. ANT tokens serve as the native governance token, used for decision-making, voting, paying fees, collateralizing disputes, and trading on exchanges.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

