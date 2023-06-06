AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Receives $131.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $131.33.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ATR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on AptarGroup from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AptarGroup from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AptarGroup from $130.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

ATR stock opened at $113.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.64. AptarGroup has a twelve month low of $90.23 and a twelve month high of $122.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.78.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. AptarGroup had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $860.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AptarGroup will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AptarGroup news, insider Marc Prieur sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $714,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,332. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AptarGroup

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in AptarGroup during the first quarter worth $31,000. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions, and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages industries. It operates through the following segments: Pharma, Beauty and Home, and Food and Beverage.

Featured Articles

